MLB Legend Offers Huge Thoughts On Giants’ Heliot Ramos
The San Francisco Giants seem to have a star in the making when it comes to 24-year-old outfielder Heliot Ramos. He has been an exceptional player at the plate as well as in the outfield.
Ramos is becoming a household name for baseball fans and his rise could not have come at a better time for the Giants. They have tried to spend big on many different free agents in recent years, but have swung and missed on their biggest targets.
As he continues to develop his game and improve, Ramos is starting to catch the eyes of baseball greats.
One baseball great who spoke out about Ramos recently was former MLB star outfielder Torii Hunter. Hunter now serves as as a Special Assistant to Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian.
As shared by KNBR in a post on X, Hunter spoke out about Ramos and provided big-time thoughts about the San Francisco outfielder.
"Heliot Ramos is one of my favorite players. The way he plays CF, the way he strikes the ball...the power he has to hit the ball to all fields. He plays CF aggressively. I wanted him in [the draft] in 2017 when I was with the Twins, but you guys took him."
So far this season with the Giants, Ramos has played in 32 games. He has slashed .305/.385/.500 while hitting six home runs and 24 RBI.
Those numbers are extremely impressive and make him worthy of the notice that he's been receiving.
San Francisco has a legitimate piece to build around moving forward. They also have money to spend and there is current belief that they could be a top suitor for Juan Soto in MLB free agency this coming offseason.
Expect to see Ramos continue putting up big-time production throughout the remainder of the season. He's a massive talent and is beginning to show why the Giants have been so high on him. Don't look for him to slow down anytime soon.