San Francisco Giants' Willy Adames Recruiting Corbin Burnes in Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants have already made a huge move in signing shortstop Willy Adames this offseason, but they're still looking to make another big one.
The big fish that's still left is right-handed starter Corbin Burnes, a former Cy Young winner coming off of of another top five finish in award voting.
The GIants have been linked to him throughout free agency, and now they may have a leg up on the other teams in on him.
Bringing in Adames meant bringing in an old teammate of Burnes when the pair were in Milwaukee. At his introductory press conference, the new shortstop said that he would reach out to the right hander to begin recruiting him, and he has begun that process.
In an interview with local radio show "Murph & Markus," on Monday, Adames revealed what he has done on that front.
"I already did. I'm doing my part, I'm recruiting. I'm helping. I hope, you know, we can make that happen, because that would be an incredible addition to the team. When you have a guy like Corbin on your team, that's like a 99 percent [chance] you're winning that day," Adames said to the hosts.
Burnes is one of the certified aces of Major League Baseball. His 2024 season was no exception to the dominance he's shown over the last few years. In 32 starts, he threw 194.1 innings striking out 181 batters with a 2.2 BB/9 to the tune of a 2.92 ERA.
Since 2021, Burnes is tied for the lowest ERA in all of baseball at 2.94.
"That's a guy I love to play with and play defense for, and he's one of the most competitive guys I've ever played with, and obviously if we could add him to the team it would be an insane move, but we're hoping and doing our part in every department so hopefully we can make it happen," Adames continued.
Burnes' market has been large, and he is going to command a huge contract. Spotrac has his market value at six years, $183 million, but it's more likely that the 30-year-old will get north of $200 million for seven or eight years.
"It went great, it went amazing. I think it went really really positive. So I think that's the only thing I can say right now, but it went really really positive," said Adames.
There hasn't been much on the Burnes front in terms of rumors or any movement one way or another. Having a former teammate recruiting the right hander might give San Francisco an upper hand and inside track, but that is yet to be determined.
Either way, the Giants are doing all they can to bring in another ace to pair with Logan Webb.