San Francisco Giants Predicted to Pursue Yankees Star Infielder in Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants are in the midst of the beginnings of a new era after firing president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi this offseason and installing legendary catcher Buster Posey in his place.
If anyone knows what it takes for the Giants to get back to contending after seven of the last eight missed postseasons, it's a three-time World Series champion in Posey. The product on the field has not nearly been good enough as the team now faces a critical offseason where a few key acquisitions could quickly vault them back into postseason contention.
San Francisco has never showed a fear of spending money and there's no doubt that this winter will be any different, but the focus has to be on making the right moves rather than just spending for the sake of spending. There are a few key positions that desperately need to be upgraded, one of them on the right side of the infield with second base having been a black hole in the lineup recently. In a recent article, Zach Pressnell of FanSided named the Giants as a team that needs to go after impending free agent second baseman of the New York Yankees, Gleyber Torres.
"Last season, the Giants played Thairo Estrada at second base for 94 games. On the season, Estrada slashed .217/.247/.343 with single digit home runs and only 10 walks on the entire season. He wasn't doing damage with the bat and he was rarely, if ever, walking," Pressnell wrote. "The Giants can upgrade their middle infield if they're willing to take a flier on Yankees second baseman, Gleyber Torres...Torres has slugged over 35 homers in a season before and he could be back in the 25 to 30 range if he gets his groove back. He's the perfect piece for the Giants to look into adding this offseason."
Torres is a two-time All Star, being named during his first two seasons in the league in 2018 and 2019 and since has been consistently solid. Just as importantly is his durability if San Francisco is going to make a significant investment with Torres having played in at least 120 games in every year of his career excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Spotrac currently estimates Torres' market value as a three-year deal worth less than $10 million annually, and while he will likely go for more than that, he will not cost a ridiculous amount of money. The combination of an offensive ceiling that has been demonstrated to be very high and the fact that it would fix a glaring issue on the team makes Torres an extremely intriguing possibility for the Giants.