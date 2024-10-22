Could Yankees Replace Gleyber Torres With Former Rookie of the Year in Trade?
If New York Yankees fans were content to part ways with second baseman Gleyber Torres at the start of this season, their sentiment has likely shifted since.
Torres' elite production since becoming the Yankees' leadoff hitter in mid-August has been a pivotal part of their World Series run. However, this success has also upped his value in the free agency market.
Therefore, even if Yankees fans wanted to keep the 27-year-old around, Torres could decide to seek greener pastures (in the form of a bigger payday) elsewhere this offseason.
If Torres does leave, the Yankees could either move Jazz Chisholm to second base or keep him at third and acquire a new second baseman. And an October 18 article from Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer suggested that Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India could be one of New York's top targets to potentially replace Torres.
"Jonathan India was a hot trade chip even last winter, when he was coming off back-to-back down seasons after winning the NL Rookie of the Year in 2021," Rymer wrote.
"It's therefore only natural that the 27-year-old's value was said to be increasing as the trade chatter was ramping back up during the summer. The Reds kept him and got a .750 OPS out of the decision, but it's still easy to imagine them changing course this winter.
"There will likely be a market for India, and the Reds can see him as part of a surplus," Rymer added before noting the Yankees as one of three potential trade candidates for India.
While they'd likely have to trade some solid prospects away to acquire India, New York could certainly do worse than him to replace Torres.