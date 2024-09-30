San Francisco Giants Fire Farhan Zaidi, Hire Franchise Legend To Take His Place
This season was not what anyone had envisioned for the San Francisco Giants.
After spending money on high-profile free agents to reshape their roster with the aim of getting this franchise back into the playoffs, they drastically underperformed and finished under .500 and a distant 18 games back of first place in the NL West division.
There were some rumblings during the year that changes to the front office could be made if the Giants did miss the postseason, and after it seemed like that wasn't going to come to fruition, San Francisco has now reversed course.
According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, they have parted ways with president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and hired Buster Posey to take his place.
Perhaps this decision isn't too surprising considering the franchise legend played a major role in getting Matt Chapman signed to an extension, something which raised a few eyebrows at the time that was reported.
"Buster has the demeanor, intelligence and drive to do this job, and we are confident that he and Bob Melvin will work together to bring back winning baseball to San Francisco," control person Gus Johnson said about the hiring of Posey to take over in the front office.
Zaidi was originally hired to do that when the Giants offered him the president of baseball operations job in 2018 that caused him to leave the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Unfortunately, his tenure could only be described as disappointing with only one playoff appearance coming in 2021 when San Francisco won a franchise-record 107 games that earned him the Executive of the Year Award.
Posey retired after that 2021 season and joined the 30-member ownership group and served on the board of directors.
He will now be much more involved on a day-to-day basis by being named the president of baseball operations with the goal of turning things around for this franchise.