San Francisco Giants Superstar Duo Named Top 10 Free Agents Heading Into Offseason
It's been a very disappointing campaign for the San Francisco Giants, and that hasn't changed over the past few weeks. Seven games out in the National League Wild Card and 3-7 over their last 10 games, the season is about as good as over for the Giants.
Unless something drastic happens over the next month, they can expect not to be playing in October.
It's unfortunate that the year played out how it has, especially when factoring in the talent on the roster. They dealt with some injuries, but every team in Major League Baseball could say the same thing. Unfortunately, injuries are a part of the game, and good teams typically find a way to overcome them.
The worst part about their struggles is that two of their top players will hit the free agency market this offseason if they opt out of their contracts. Blake Snell and Matt Chapman, who San Francisco signed in the offseason, are poised to hit the open market again.
Chapman has a relationship with Bob Melvin, so perhaps he stays, but Snell looks to be on his way out.
Either way, the Giants will have to address it. If they lose their best pitcher and one of their top hitters, they'll likely be worse than they were this season next year.
Despite their free agency markets not being as hot as many expected last offseason, R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports doesn't believe that'll be the case this time around. Anderson named Snell No. 5 and Chapman No. 6 on his top 20 free agents list.
"We're pairing Snell and Chapman together because they have a few things in common, including their current employer and the likelihood that they'll opt out of their contracts this winter in search of greener pastures. Each is a highly accomplished player with some blemishes to their game. Still, we suspect both will find a kinder free-agent experience than what they suffered through last offseason."
Snell was one of the worst pitchers in Major League Baseball to start the campaign but has since figured it out. He lowered his ERA to 3.56 and has struck out 114 hitters in 86.0 innings pitched. If it weren't for the injuries and personal matters he dealt with, he likely would've put together another Cy Young type of season.
Chapman is having one of the best years of his career, swinging the bat at a much higher level than he was expected to when he signed with San Francisco last offseason. He has a 122 OPS+, which would be the best of his career since 2019.
Nonetheless, contending teams should be knocking on their doors, so the Giants will have to respond.