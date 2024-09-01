San Francisco Giants Third Baseman Among the Best in Baseball
With September finally here, the long baseball season is coming to a close for the San Francisco Giants. The Giants will have a lot of meaningful games down the stretch as they try to make a final push for the playoffs.
While the playoffs might be unlikely for the Giants this season in the extremely competitive National League West, they have had some bright spots this season. Two of their acquisitions in the offseason, in Matt Chapman and Blake Snell, have had excellent seasons.
Chapman has emerged as one of the best moves of the offseason in all baseball, as he leads the Giants in home runs, RBIs, and hits. It has been a great season so far for Chapman, as he has totaled a .247 batting average, 21 home runs and 67 RBIs. The San Francisco third baseman has not only been their best hitter, but he has been one of the best players at his position in all baseball.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently ranked his Top-10 third baseman in the majors as we head into September. Jose Ramirez took the top spot, while Matt Chapman of the San Francisco Giants came in ranked third behind Ramirez and Rafael Devers.
"This year's Guardians lineup is the best supporting cast that José Ramírez has had in years. Thanks to the added protection, he has already logged the second 30/30 season of his career, hitting .276/.333/.531 with 31 doubles, 33 home runs, 104 RBI and 34 steals. The 31-year-old remains baseball's most underappreciated superstar."
While Chapman is having a great season, seeing Ramirez and Devers ranked above him should come as no surprise. Both of these players have excellent seasons for their respective teams and are two of the best players in all baseball.
For the Giants, they will have some big decisions to make regarding Chapman in the offseason. San Francisco’s offense without Chapman doesn’t strike much fear in anyone, and Chapman can capitalize on his big season this offseason by opting out.
At 31 years old, Chapman should still have some good years left in him, and the Giants would be wise to try and sign him to a four or five-year deal if he opts out like many expect. As we head into the stretch run, Chapman will be attempting for the rest of the season to solidify himself as one of the best third baseman in baseball.