San Francisco Giants Manager Didn't Hold Back After Latest Loss on Tuesday
The San Francisco Giants have officially lost their sixth straight game after falling to the NL West division rival Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night by the final score of 8-5.
It was the latest disappointment in what has been a rough all-around year.
While many didn't think the Giants did enough during the offseason to be a serious contender in the National League, the current 29-33 record hasn't been any easier to swallow.
Injuries have been a key part of the struggles for San Francisco, as recently, Blake Snell went down with a groin injury and was placed on the 15-day IL. There is still time to turn things around, but the team will need to figure things out as soon as possible.
Following the disheartening loss to the Diamondbacks, Giants manager Bob Melvin spoke out. He was very unhappy with his team's performance and did not hold back from ripping into his team.
"That's a terrible game by us today. Especially the early portion of the game. When you're going through losing streaks, at least you fight. For the most part, we have. (But) that was an awful game."
He continued on, providing even more criticism for the way his team played.
"We made it interesting at the end but didn't play well. Made Harry (Kyle Harrison) get multiple outs. We had a starter on the ropes every inning and couldn't cash in. It's a bad game and a bad stretch for us. We just looked like we were running around in quicksand for a while. It is what it is. But it doesn’t feel very good when you play like that.”
Looking ahead to the future for the Giants, the road ahead doesn't get easier.
They have one more game left against Arizona in the series before hitting the road to take on the Texas Rangers in a three-game series. After that, they'll come home to take on the Houston Astros for three games.
If they are going to turn their year around, it will need to start now. Too much more losing and they could find themselves too far back in the postseason race.
Melvin ended his quote by issuing a subtle warning to his team about Wednesday's matchup with the Diamondbacks.
"Yeah, tomorrow. We better."
Hopefully, a much more motivated version of this Giants team will come to play.
Fresh off of their manager blowing their effort up in the media, there will be plenty of reason to pick up a big win. If things don't turn around, some players could end up losing their job or being traded.
Only time will tell if San Francisco can get its season back on track, but for now, the year has hit an all-time low.