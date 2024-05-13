San Francisco Giants Star Throws Immaculate Inning In Injury Rehab Start
Injured San Francisco Giants left-hander Blake Snell made his first rehab start with Class A San Jose on Sunday and, well, it was immaculate.
Snell threw an immaculate inning in his first frame and didn’t allow a hit or baserunner in four innings of work against Stockton.
An immaculate inning is nine pitches, nine strikes, and three strikeouts. Snell did that against Stockton hitters Ryan Lasko, Cole Conn and Myles Naylor.
From there, The 31-year-old reigning National League Cy Young winner cruised, as he retired 12 straight hitters, struck out seven and walked none. He threw 46 pitches, 34 of which were strikes.
The San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser observed the game and wrote that Snell threw 15 more pitches in the bullpen after he left the game, giving him 60 pitches thrown for the evening.
He told the Chronicle that he’s not sure what the next steps are, but he suspects he’ll need one more rehab start due to conditioning and predicted that would come with Triple-A Sacramento. He and the Giants will discuss that next week.
He is on the 15-day injured list as he suffered a strained adductor muscle in his last start.
San Francisco signed Snell in mid-March after he went the entire offseason with only one significant offer from the New York Yankees. He is pitching on a two-year deal with a player option after this season.
Snell did not pitch in extended spring training and instead started with the Giants after a short break to build up. It did not go well, as he went 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA.
San Francisco are in the midst of a nine-game homestand which continues this week against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies.
It’s unclear as of now if Snell will be ready to help the Giants during the homestand.