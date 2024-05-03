Guardians Reliever Describes Cleveland’s Clubhouse Chemistry
The Cleveland Guardians offense has taken a noticeable step forward this season, the bullpen has been a surprising strength, and the team rattled off a historic first month of the season.
However, one of the biggest standouts through the first 31 games is how tight nit this Guardians team is. There’s clearly a great vibe in the clubhouse and it’s translating to winning baseball.
Rookie reliever Cade Smith made an appearance on MLB Radio on SiriusXM on Wednesday and talked about what it’s like to be in this environment.
“I can’t emphasize enough how much fun it is to be in that clubhouse. The chemistry among this team and chemistry among this staff and knowing each and every staff member has so much experience and knowledge. They know what they’re doing.”
This energetic and positive atmosphere isn’t something the team has stumbled upon on accident. Smith made a point to give rookie manager Stephen Vogt credit for the expectations he’s set for his team and the vibe he is creating.
“The way that Vogt has constructed that culture - he’s been clear about the direction he wants the team to go and he wants it to be. He also wants us to have fun and is encouraging us to have fun while we compete.”
The Guardians are facing their first real test this season as they’ve now dropped two straight series and won just two games in their last six.