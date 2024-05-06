MLB Analyst Proposes Intriguing Trade Between Guardians, Orioles
We’re about a month and a half into the 2024 regular season and the MLB trade deadline is well over two months. However, it’s never too early to start talking about possible deals between clubs.
Jim Bowden of The Atheltic proposed an intriguing trade between the Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles that addresses both teams’ biggest needs.
Guardians Receive: RF Heston Kjerstad
Orioles Receive: RHP Hunter Gaddis, RHP Cade Smith
Here is a snapshot of Bowden’s rationale for this trade:
“The Guardians need to upgrade right field for the short- and long-term and acquiring Kjerstad, the second overall pick in the 2020 draft, would accomplish both aims … However, the Orioles outfield is overcrowded … Kjerstad is talented but could be expendable … The Guardians could afford to deal both righties because they have a deep bullpen … along with relievers working their way back from injuries and more good arms in the minors who are ready for promotions.”
Read Bowden’s full breakdown of this trade here.
From the Guardians’ point of view, this trade is a no-brainer. They get a power-hitting outfielder who hit .349/.431/.744 with 10 home runs and 39 RBI at Triple-A this season. Plus, Steven Kwan’s absence for what could be the next four weeks will leave this position group thin on offense.
However, this seems like it's too good to be true. Kjerstad is one of the top prospects in all of baseball. Cleveland should be all in on trying to acquire him, but the Orioles would be wise to ask for much more than two relief pitchers.
If anything, Kjerstad is a fascinating trade target for the Guardians as the deadline gets closer this summer.