Aaron Civale Has Fantastic Start Overshadowed By Guardians Celebration

The story of the day was undoubtedly the Guardians winning the American League Central for the fourth time in seven years and heading to the playoffs five out of the last seven seasons.

The scenes from the locker room were so much to watch! But fans should also have kept their eye on what Aaron Civale did in his third start since coming off of the injured list because he was incredible.

Civale is still on a pitch count and only threw 75 against the Rangers, but he made each one of those pitches count.

He went for five innings only giving up three hits and two runs. This doesn't do justice to his dominance though.

The Rangers didn't get a hit off of Civale until the fourth inning and got the three hits after that. Civale also punched out seven Rangers batters and the off-speed pitches looked like the Aaron Civale that we're used to seeing.

He threw his cutter 30 times today and it had a 30 percent called strike and whiff rate. This is pretty good, but the curveball was even better!

Civale through this a little bit less than the cutter with it being at 36 times but almost half the time he did toss it (41 percent), it went for a strike.

The Guardians head home and have two more series to play before they gear up for the postseason. This gives them a great time to figure out where Civale will fit into the postseason rotation and work up his pitch count so he can be a big piece of the pitching staff.

