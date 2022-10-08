Wild Card Game Two Pitching Preview: Triston McKenzie Vs. Tyler Glasnow

Game one of the ALWS had a lot of storylines in it. The biggest one was the fantastic pitching from Shane Bieber and Shane McClanahan. In today's games that are dominated by home run after home run, it was nice to see a good ole fashioned pitcher's duel between the two.

Game Two on Saturday could have a similar duel with Triston McKenzie going for the Guardians and Tyler Glasnow taking the hill for the Rays.

Triston Mckenzie is coming off the best season of his career where he cemented himself as a legitimate ace of a rotation. Over his 31 games, he posted a 2.96 ERA, struck out 190 batters, and had a 0.95 WHIP.

These are some fantastic numbers from a young pitcher and they are even better when looking at them from home. McKenzie has a 2.77 ERA at home and his opponents have a .196 AVG against him.

McKenzie will make the first start of his postseason career tomorrow as the Guardians seek to clinch the Wild Card series. Based on how he's pitched this season, fans should feel pretty comfortable with him on the mound.

Tyler Glasnow is a little bit of Wild Card (pun intended) heading into this start. He was out most of 2022 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery he had last year. Before the injury, Glasgow was one of the league's best starting pitchers.

He's only made two starts this season which has gone well. He made one start against Cleveland at the end of September where he gave up one run over three innings of work. His other start was against Boston which didn't give up a run in 3.2 innings of work.

Clearly, Glasnow has been pitching great. But the question will be how long can he go? He will likely be on some sort of pitch restriction so the Guardians need to do their absolute best to get to him and the Rays' bullpen early.

Game Two will get going at 12:07 pm on Saturday.

