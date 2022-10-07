Cleveland Guardians Announce Playoff Roster vs. Tampa Bay Rays

The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays are just about ready to open the 2022 American League Wild Card Series on Friday afternoon at Progressive Field.

One of the last orders of business on Friday morning was the official announcement of the postseason rosters, including which tough decisions would have to be made in the bullpen for Terry Francona and the Guardians front office staff.

Cleveland is carrying a playoff roster that essentially includes everyone that was on Wednesday's active 28-man roster for the last game of the regular season, with the exception of pitchers Aaron Civale and Cody Morris.

The plan is to use Civale as a starter in the A.L.D.S. if the team gets through this opening weekend, but they've elected to keep an extra position player for this weekend's Wild Card Series.

Terry Francona said they elected to keep Zach Plesac on the roster instead of Cody Morris because of the way Plesac fields his position and holds runners. Plesac will be available out of the bullpen.

"We went back and forth a ton," Francona said. "We just decided in the end a little bit more veteran, a little bit more experience, and especially in a game, or could potentially be a game where, say, it's extra innings, having a guy that holds runners, fields his position, probably gave him (Plesac) the edge."

Rookie position players Will Brennan, Bo Naylor, Gabriel Arias and Will Benson will all be on the active playoff roster - all of whom joined the team towards the end of the season.

Bryan Shaw, who was designated for assignment and eventually retained by the club, is not active on the Guardians roster but is in uniform and was in the outfield throwing with the team before the game.

Cleveland Guardians American League Wildcard Playoff Roster

Catchers : Austin Hedges, Luke Maile, Bo Naylor

: Austin Hedges, Luke Maile, Bo Naylor Infielders : Jose Ramirez, Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez, Josh Naylor, Gabriel Arias, Owen Miller

: Jose Ramirez, Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez, Josh Naylor, Gabriel Arias, Owen Miller Outfielders : Myles Straw, Steven Kwan, Will Brennan, Oscar Gonzalez, Will Benson

: Myles Straw, Steven Kwan, Will Brennan, Oscar Gonzalez, Will Benson Pitchers: Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie, Cal Quantrill, Emmanuel Clase, James Karinchak, Trevor Stephan, Nick Sandlin, Sam Hentges, Enyel De Los Santos, Zach Plesac, Kirk McCarty, Eli Morgan

