Watch Jose Ramirez Hit Go-Ahead Home Run vs. Tampa Bay

Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays was a fabulous pitcher's duel through five innings.

Shane McClanahan and Shane Bieber had each pitched like their respective staff aces.

After Jose Siri launched his first career post-season home run in the top of the sixth inning, Cleveland faced it's first adversity of the day.

But this team has thrived on adversity all season long, and the heartbeat of the team stepped up with one of his biggest postseason moments in his career.

Jose Ramirez took a McClanahan off-speed pitch and drilled it 389 feet over the centerfield fence into the bullpen. It was his second career postseason homer.

Progressive Field's press box literally shook as the stadium celebrated.

With the stadium chanting his name during a replay review (Tampa challenged that lead-runner Amed Rosario missed second base, but the call was upheld), Ramirez stepped out for a quasi-curtain call, sending the Cleveland crowd into a frenzy.

Cleveland finished the regular season last in MLB in home runs, so perhaps it's appropriate that they opened the playoffs with a long ball from their franchise cornerstone.

The Guardians lead Tampa Bay 2-1 after six innings.

