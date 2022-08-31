Cal Quantrill Keeps Impressive Streak Alive In Guardians Win Over Orioles

There's nothing like playing at your home park. Especially if your name is Cal Quantrill and your home is Progressive Field.

Heading into Tuesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles, Quantrill had pitched in 38 games (starting 28 of them) without recording a loss. This included going 11-0 in his previous starts at home this season.

At home this season, he has a 3.38 ERA a .229 opponent average, and a 1.09 whip.

This winning streak lived on against the Orioles as Quantrill pitched yet another quality start for the Guardians. He went six innings while striking out 4 and only allowing one run which came in the first inning.

He also only allowed one hit which the Orioles were able to get in the second. But after that, they couldn't come close to touching Cal as he has shut down 11 straight Oriole batters at one point.

This is what he had to say after the game:

Quantrill may not be a Cy-Young candidate, but that shouldn't take away what he does for the Guardians. He's been their most consistent pitcher all season which brings a level of calmness every day he pitches.

The Guardians still have over a month left in the season and Quantrill will be a big part of their playoff push.

