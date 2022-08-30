The Guardians Playoff Odds Look A Lot Different Now Then The Beginning Of The Season

It has been written and said time and time again that the Guardians continue to defy all odds and as the youngest team in baseball have cemented themselves in the American League Central race and in the middle of the AL Playoff as a whole.

Sure, they've had some luck go their way with neither the Twins nor White Sox living up to their expectations this season. This still shouldn't take away what they've done and where they find themselves.

With less then 40 games left in the 2022 season, what are the Guardians' odds of playing in the postseason this October?

The answer is pretty good according to some projections.

FanGraphs currently gives the Guardians a 66.4 percent chance of playing baseball in October after the 162 regular season games are over. This could be higher, but it's better than the 17.5 percent chance they gave the team back in February.

They weren't the only ones who counted the Guardians out. ESPN had them finishing with a 77-85 record and only a 15 percent shot at the postseason.

Baseball Reference is another outlet that likes the Guardians' odds heading into the home stretch. They currently have the Guardians with a 70 percent chance of making the playoffs and this isn't even the highest among the projections.

FiveThirtyEight is known for its projections in polls and sports and has gained a reputation for being fairly accurate at a difficult guessing game. While they only give the Guardians a 67 percent chance of winning the division, they give Cleveland a 74 percent shot at making the playoffs.

These numbers are based on a lot of variables that can change at any moment so they should be taken with caution. But to see where this team was back in February and March when most people had written them off, and to see where they are now should make everyone hopeful.

What each of these projections shows is that the Guardians control their own destiny. If they keep winning as they have been they'll be there in the end. However, if they slide for even a week they could be out of the race altogether.

