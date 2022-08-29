Guardians Farm Report: Martinez Homers Driving In Four Runs For Akron Sunday In Win

All four Cleveland Guardians full season minor league affiliates were in action on Sunday.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus won the series finale in a route Sunday against Buffalo scoring 14 runs on 15 hits, eight walks and four home runs.

On offense first baseman Trenton Brooks would go 4-for-4 in the game including a double a home run and four runs batted in. The big game helped to extend Brooks on-base streak to 10 straight games in which he is hitting .389 with three home runs nine RBI's and a .450 on base percentage during.

Clippers second baseman Bryan Rocchio would hit his first Triple-A home run a 2-run bomb in the fourth inning playing in his seventh game with the team since his promotion from Akron. The home run was Rocchio"s 14th overall on the season it was his only hit of the game.

Gabriel Arias and David Fry would also homer in the game. For Arias it was number 12 on the year. He would reach base four times in the game collecting a pair of hits and walks. For Fry the home run was his 15th of the season. He would finish the game with three more hits and is now 10-for-20 at the plate over his last five games.

Right-handed pitching prospect Cody Morris would make another appearance out of the bullpen throwing two scoreless innings striking out four more batters. Morris has only allowed five hits in his 15.1 innings with Columbus striking out 30 batters while posting a 2.35 ERA.

The win moves Columbus to 21 games above .500 at 71-50 on the year.

Top Performers:

Trenton Brooks 4-4 3R 2B HR 4RBI

David Fry 3-5 2R HR 2RBI

Gabriel Arias 2-4 2R HR RBI 2BB

Ernie Clement 2-6 2R 3RBI

George Valera 0-2 2R RBI 4BB

Brayan Rocchio 1-6 R HR 2RBI

Bo Naylor 1-3 2 2BB SB

Cody Morris 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Guardians 20-year-old switch hitting infield prospect Angel Martinez would drive in four of the teams five runs Sunday against Richmond on a 2-run HR, RBI triple and a sacrifice fly. The home run for Martinez was his 12th on the season and second for Akron in just seven games since his promotion from Lake County.

Martinez has had no problem so far transitioning to Double-A pitching so far hitting .292 with six extra base hits in the seven games while driving in eight runs. He has also walked three times and has .357 on base percentage.

RubberDucks left fielder Jhonkensy Noel would extend his hitting streak to eight straight games in the contest going 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and two runs scored. During the streak Noel is hitting .419 with five doubles a triple and a home run driving in eight runs and drawing four walks. Noel has also now reached base in 16 straight games.

Five Akron relievers would hold Richmond scoreless over the final six innings of the game with closer Cade Smith picking up his sixth save of the season with the team.

The Ducks are now 69-51 on the season.

Top Performers:

Angel Martinez 2-3 R 3B HR 4RBI

Micah Pries 2-3 2R 2B RBI BB SB

Jhonkensy Noel 2-4 2R 2(2B)

Julian Escobedo 1-2 2B BB

Aaron Pinto 1.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO

Cade Smith 1.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO (SV)

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County would hold on to defeat Cedar Rapids taking five of the six games in the series improving their record to 69-49 on the season.

Captains second baseman Christian Cairo would drive in two runs on a triple in the third inning helping to extend his on-base streak to 13 straight games. Cairo would also draw a walk in the game and score three runs. During his current on-base streak Cairo has drawn 12 walks posting a .474 on base percentage.

Left-handed reliever Raymond Burgos would pick up the win coming on for starter Doug Nikhazy who would leave the game after just two innings ow work. Burgos held Cedar Rapids scoreless in his three innings of work allowing just one hit while striking out two. He lowered his ERA to 2.14 on the season with Lake County.

Top Performers:

Christian Cairo 1-3 3R 3B 2RBI BB

Micael Ramirez 2-2 R RBI 2BB

Joe Naranjo 2-4 R 2B RBI SB

Connor Kokx 2-4 2R 2B SB

Milan Tolentino 1-3 2B BB SB

Raymond Burgos 3.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (W)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

The Hillcats found themselves down 4-to-0 after six innings on Sunday. Lynchburg in what has been a wild back and forth series score six runs over the final three innings of the game including a huge two-run home run off the bat of right fielder Jorge Burgos in the eighth inning that gave the team a 5-to-4 lead at the time.

Burgos would finish the game with four hits and three runs batted in. He has been one of the most consistent hitters all season for Lynchburg posting a .277 average while driving in 61 runs.

Lynchburg reliever Franco Aleman would pick up the win throwing three scoreless innings in relief allowing just one hit while striking out four Delmarva batters.

Aleman who began the season as a starter for the Hillcats but struggled and has found much more success out of the bullpen. Over his last 11 appearances in relief Aleman has posted a 1.94 ERA over 18.2 innings while striking out 25 batters.

The comeback win improved the Hillcats record to 58-62 on the season.

Top Performers:

Jorge Burgos 4-5 2R HR 3RBI

Victor Planchart 1-4 2RBI

Jake Fox 1-4 R 2SB

Isaiah Greene 1-4 R BB SB

Juan Zapata 4.2(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 4BB 4SO

Franco Aleman 3.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO (W)

