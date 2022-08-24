Cal Quantrill Pitches Gem Against Former Club

Cal Quantrill will forever be tied to the San Diego Padres after he came over in the infamous Mike Clevinger deal which turned out to be a big win for the Guardians and a big miss for the Padres.

Clevinger took the mound against his former team last night but gave up two home runs and eventually took the loss. Wednesday was Quantrill's turn to go up against his former team, and he didn't disappoint.

Cal spent his first year and a half in the Big Leagues in San Diego where he put up a 5.16 ERA in his rookie season. In 2020 before he was traded to Cleveland he has a 2.60.

His return to Petco Park was one of Quantrill's best starts of the season.

He pitched seven innings for the Guardians and didn't let one run score. Quantrill also struck out six batters and only gave up five hits. He only have up one walk in his start which came in the final inning of work.

He did get into a bases-loaded jam in the seventh but was able to escape it with a clean inning. Quantrill was pumped after getting the final strikeouts of the inning and made sure the whole stadium knew it!

James Karinchak has the reputation for being the most passionate pitcher on the mound, but don't forget about Cal either.

Watching Quantrill go out and pitch a game like that one has to be rough for this Padres fanbase who still has World Series aspirations. It's even more difficult considering the Guardians beat the guy they traded him for in Clevinger last night.

-----

Read More:

Jose Ramirez And Oscar Gonzalez Hit Back-To-Back Home Runs As The Guardians Knock Out Blake Snell In Fourth

Four Observations About Cleveland Guardians 2023 Schedule

What's The Secret With Cleveland's Stellar Bullpen?

Guardians Farm Report: Jones Homers And Drives In Four In First Game Back With Columbus

Jose Ramirez Makes History vs. San Diego

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI