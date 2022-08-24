Jose Ramirez And Oscar Gonzalez Hit Back-To-Back Home Runs As The Guardians Knock Out Blake Snell In Fourth

I think we can all agree that Blake Snell is a pretty good pitcher. He's certainly had his ups in San Diego but he's still a Cy-Young winner who has World Series experience.

All of this clearly doesn't matter to Jose Ramirez and Oscar Gonzalez who hit back-to-back home runs off of Snell in the fourth inning of Wednesday's day game against the Padres.

Ramirez took out his three-iron on the first home run of the inning and golfed it to left center field. Then Gonzalez came up to the plate and absolutely crushed a ball to deep left field.

Just beautiful to watch!

This was Ramirez's second home run of the day and Gonzalez's second home run of the series as the two of them continue to pour it on this Padres team who do not have any ansewers.

The fourth inning didn't get much better Snell. He gave up four straight his and after trying to pick off Josh Naylor multiple times at first and the Guardians dug out laughing in the process, Naylor actually went for it and safely stole second.

Snell was taken out in the fourth inning after throwing 79 pitches, over 40 of them coming in one inning. He also gave up six hits in that fourth-inning melt down.

