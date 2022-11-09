"We Will Go Into The Offseason With The Intent Of Trying To Improve:" Chris Antonetti Hints At Major Moves For The Guardians This Offseason

The Guardians made an incredible run in 2022. They had a 90-72 record and were only one win away from heading to the ALCS. As great as this season was, there are still some glaring holes to consider them a legit contender heading into next year.

As obvious as those holes are, they're just as easy to fill too. Executive of the Year, Chris Antonetti had this to say about how the organization is heading into the offseason.

"It was a fun season with many respects but it didn't end the way we want it. Our goal continues to be to find a way to win the World Series and that didn't happen this year. So we've got our work cut out for us. I think the way we look at is we have a great opportunity to build from here and we've got a good nucleus of young players, we've got a healthy farm system. So that's a good starting point, but our works not done. So, we will look this offseason to try to find ways to improve. Whether that's adding some power to the lineup or potentially improving our pitching or defense it remains to be seen where we can do that, but we will go into the offseason with the intent of trying to improve. "

Well, that answers a lot of questions that fans had as the 2022 season came to a close. From Antonetti himself, it does seem that the Guardians will be active this off-season.

I don't find these to be empty words either. If the organization wanted to run it back with what they had from last year with the combination of calling up more prospects then he would've just said so.

However, Antonetti made it clear that they will look to improve in the areas that need it. Most notably that power hitter and possibly a pitcher.

Now it's time to let the hot stove rumors heat up with which players the Guardians may be interested in.

