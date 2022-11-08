Guardians Manager Terry Francona Named 2022 American League Manager Of The Year Finalist

It was said time and time again that the Guardians wouldn't have been in the position they ended the season in without Terry Francona.

That statement is undoubtedly true and now the future Hall of Famer is getting some love and recognition for the job he did. Tito has been named a finalist for the 2022 American League Manager of the year.

Oct 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona is introduced before game one of the ALDS against the New York Yankees for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The other two managers he is going up against are Baltimore's Brandon Hyde and Seattle's Scott Servais.

Most people counted out the Guardians before a pitch was even thrown in the regular season. Many projected Cleveland to finish last or close to it in the American League Central and one of the worst teams in baseball.

But we all know the story. Cleveland surprised everyone and finished the season atop the division with a 92-70 record. They finished 11.0 games above the Chicago White Sox who finished second.

They then went on to beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALWS and took the New York Yankees to a game five in the ALDS.

If Tito wins the award, it'll mark his third time being the manager of the year. He previously won it back in 2013 and 2016 which were also when he was managing in Cleveland.

Even if Tito doesn't end up winning the award, nothing can take away from the tremendous job that he and the rest of the coaching staff did with this Guardians team in 2022.

-----

Read More:

The Guardians Should Target Carlos Rodon This Offseason

Don't Expect The Guardians To Trade Amed Rosario This Offseason

Former Members Of The Cleveland Organization Get World Series Rings With Astors

Steven Kwan Credits Guardians Coaches And Veterans For his First Gold Glove Award

Myles Straw Reflects On Guardians Defense After Winning Gold Glove Award

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation