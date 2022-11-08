MLB announced during the annual General Managers Meetings that Chris Antonetti, President of Baseball Operations for the Cleveland Guardians, will receive the 2022 Executive of the Year Award.

The Guardians, managed by Terry Francona, won the American League Central division and finished with a 92-70 record this season. Each of the 30 Clubs cast a vote before the start of the Postseason to determine the official Award given by Major League Baseball, and Antonetti has been voted as the 2022 winner.

Alex Anthopoulos, president of baseball operations and general manager of the Atlanta Braves, came in second, while Jerry Dipoto, president of baseball operations for the Seattle Mariners, came in third for the 2022 award.

All-Stars in third baseman José Ramírez, closer Emmanual Clase, and second baseman Andrés Giménez, as well as 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber, pitcher Triston McKenzie, rookie outfielders Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez, first baseman Josh Naylor, shortstop Amed Rosario, and outfielder Myles Straw are some of the names that made up the young core of the Cleveland Guardians.

In order to become the eighth-youngest Postseason team ever, the Guardians saw 17 rookies make their Major League debuts in 2022, tying the club record for the most in a single season (also in 1912 and 1914). Additionally, Cleveland made MLB history as the first team to win a division or league title while having at least 17 rookies make their professional debuts.

Prior to the 2010 season, Antonetti rose to the position of General Manager after joining Cleveland's front office in 1999. After being promoted to his current role following the 2015 season, Cleveland then reached Game Seven of the 2016 World Series.

The team has now won the AL Central title four times in the last seven seasons starting in 2016, which ranks fourth in MLB -- after the Dodgers' six and the Astros' and Braves' five division titles. The Dodgers' six 90-win seasons since 2016 are the only team to have more than The Guardians' five since 2016.

Previous Winners

Billy Beane of the Oakland Athletics received the inaugural Executive of the Year Award when the 2018 MLB season came to a close. He was followed by Erik Neander of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019, Andrew Friedman of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020, and Farhan Zaidi of the San Francisco Giants in 2021.

