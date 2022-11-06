The Guardians Should Target Carlos Rodon This Offseason

There are very few holes or glaring areas of improvement on the Guardians. The prospects have stepped up and established their roles on the team. However, if the Guardians were to look to improve anywhere, they could make a play for a starting pitcher.

One starting pitcher who could be a great fit for the Guardians is Carlos Rodon.

Rodon spent 2022 out in California as a member of the San Fransisco Giants. But before signing there the last offseason, the Guardians had expressed interest in bringing him to Cleveland.

However, he opted out of his contract which makes him an unrestricted free agent yet again.

Bringing in Rodon could be the move needed to make the Guardians a legit World Series contender.

In the 2022 season, he ended with a 2.88 ERA, 237 strikeouts, and a 1.028 WHIP. His 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings were also the best in the MLB. Even though the Giants ended up missing out on the playoffs, it wasn't due to Rodon not performing.

You can't talk about Carlos Rodon without talking about his success against Cleveland. He spent seven years with the Chicago White Sox so he's seen them quite a few times.

In his career against Cleveland, Rodon has a 2.81 ERA and almost nine strikeouts per nine innings. He also carried a perfect game into the ninth inning against them back in 2021 and if it wasn't for a Roberto Perez hit-by pitch he would've had it. Rodon did get the no-hitter though.

Imagine Rodon in the Guardians' rotation. Whether he's the second or third starter, his addition would still make them one of the best pitching staff in the league. It would be Shane Bieber as the top ace, Triston McKenzie or Rodon as the second or third man, Cal Quantrill in the fourth slot, and either Zach Plesac or Aaron Civale at the back.

It's the perfect fit. That would be one thought rotation to go up against in the playoffs.

If the Guardians want to go out and get a player the caliber of Carlos Rodon, it's not going to be cheap. But the Guardians organization is in a position to spend some money in order to be a contender.

Now let's just hope that the route they take.

