Guardians’ David Fry Among MLB Leaders In This Hitting Stat
David Fry’s breakout season has been one of the main reasons why the Cleveland Guardians are shocking baseball and are the division leaders in the American League Central.
Fry has gone from a utility player to someone deserving of everyday at-bats and his stats do nothing but back this up. He’s currently hitting .360/.500/.628 and is third on the Guardians in home runs (six) and tied for fourth on the team in RBI (19).
This extra slugging that Fry has given the Guardians is exactly what they need to get to the next level.
Fry also currently leads all of MLB in OPS (min. 100 PA) with a 1.128.
Here’s what the rest of baseball’s leaderboard looks like heading into Sunday, May 25th.
- 1.128 - David Fry, Cleveland Guardians
- 1.050 - Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
- 1.034 - Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
- 1.026 - Kyle Tucker, Houston Astors
- 1.018 - Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves
This accomplishment for Fry is even more impressive when looking at who else is on the list. Judge and Ohtani are two former American League MVPs and Tucker and Ozuna are widely regarded as some of the best power hitters in the game.
Guardians manager Stephen Vogt has had nothing but compliments for Fry over the last few weeks. Part of this is due to his offensive production and the other half is because of his defensive versatility which is a whole other conversation with having.
Every team needs a player such as Fry and Cleveland is lucky to have him in their lineup.