Guardians’ David Fry Among MLB Leaders In This Hitting Stat

. @MLB OPS leaders, min. 100 PA:



David Fry, @CleGuardians, 1.128

Aaron Judge, Yankees, 1.050

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers, 1.034

Kyle Tucker, Astros, 1.026

Marcell Ozuna, Braves, 1.018



Cleveland acquired Fry as the PTBNL in the J.C. Mejía trade of November 2021.@MLBNetwork