Cleveland Guardians' David Fry Receives High Praise From Former MLB Player
Cleveland's hidden gem, David Fry, may not be a secret anymore.
Former MLB player and current MLB Network Studio Analyst Mark DeRosa gave high praise to Fry in a recent segment on MLB Central.
People better start paying attention to this guy.- Mark DeRosa, on MLB Central
The four-minute clip highlights everything from the evolution of his swing, to his absurd statistical season in 2024.
DeRosa's breakdown included some of the remarkable numbers Fry is producing at the plate, such as his .451 on-base percentage and 195 OPS+. By comparison, an OPS+ score of 100 is considered league average, which means he's essentially producing at the rate of 2 players. Both categories rank second amongst hitters in the MLB through June 12.
The 28-year-old bat was acquired back in 2021 when the Guardians traded RHP J.C. Mejia to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Fry was occasionally utilized in the 2023 season, appearing in 58 games for Cleveland. When the Guardians released catcher Mike Zunino, he was featured in the catching rotation with Bo Naylor and Cam Gallagher, while seeing time in the outfield and at first base. He finished the season batting .238, while tallying four home runs and 15 RBIs.
Fry's role with the Guardians has blossomed since then though, as manager Stephen Vogt frequently relies on the former seventh-round pick when matched up against left-handed pitchers. In 79 plate appearances against left-handed pitching, Fry has batted .375 and tallied five home runs in 2024.
Overall this season, Fry has posted a .321 batting average while knocking in 30 RBIs and eight home runs in 48 games. His power numbers are mentioned in the same breath as Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge and Orioles star Gunnar Henderson. The Guardians' unsung hero continues to be a spark in the lineup this season.