Trending Up, Trending Down: Cleveland Guardians' Top Prospects
As we head closer to the middle of the season, here are some of the big names in the Cleveland Guardians' minor league system that have been raising their stock, along with some prospects that have been underwhelming this season.
Trending Up: Jaison Chourio, OF
While he may not be as big of a name compared to his older brother, Jackson, Jaison has quickly become one of the top prospects in the Guardians system.
Chourio signed on with the Guardians back in 2022 as part of an international deal, and the young star has displayed incredible potential while in the minors. The Venezuelan-born outfielder split time between the Guardians Rookie Team and Lynchburg in 2023, finishing the year batting .321 with 28 RBIs.
The 19-year-old prospect carried his hot bat into 2024, batting .272 with three home runs and 28 RBIs this season. Chourio began the month of June on a tear after nearly hitting for the cycle on June 6th, going 3-for-4 with with a home run and three RBIs. However, his electric bat has been quiet in recent affairs after going hitless in his last four contests.
The No. 3 overall prospect in the Guardians' system, according to MLB.com, is projected to make his debut with Cleveland in 2027. Fans should keep tabs on Chourio and his progression through the minors.
Trending Down: Angel Martinez, MIF
After batting .423 with the Guardians in Spring Training, many were eager to see Martinez at some point in Cleveland during the 2024 season.
But after suffering a multiple injuries this year, the 22-year-old has not been able to find his groove this season. Martinez was optioned back with the Columbus Clippers after a stint on the 60-day IL on May 29. Since his return, Martinez has batted .205 with one double and four RBIs.
The switch-hitting infielder will most likely bounce back to his original form, but will need more time in Columbus after only playing 15 games this season in Triple-A ball.
Trending Up: Parker Messick, LHP
Another name to look out for deep in the Guardians system is LHP Parker Messick. The 2022 second-round pick out of Florida State began the season on a tear, ending the month of April with a 1.77 ERA and 27 strikeouts in four starts.
After a couple of rocky starts in the month of May for the Lake County Captains, Messick looks to be back on track after throwing six shutout innings on May 24. The crafty lefty ranks top-10 in the Midwest League in multiple categories.
The Captains' ace holds an ERA of 3.48, while racking up 75 strikeouts on the season. Messick's high-strikeout rate makes him an intriguing prospect for Cleveland's starting rotation in the future.
Trending Down: George Valera, OF
Back in 2022, Valera was rated the No. 1 prospect in the Guardians system, according to MLB.com. Fast forward, Valera has yet to make the jump to the majors due to his inconsistencies at the plate.
Fans knew of the lefties' high strikeout rate, but were hopeful that he could develop into a big-time power bat that the Guardians desperately needed. This has not been the case for Valera. After batting .220 and tallying 90 strikeouts in 2023, he looks to be on the same trajectory this season.
Valera currently holds a .210 batting average with the Clippers, while totaling 34 strikeouts and four home runs. With the emergence of Johnathan Rodriguez, it looks as if the No. 7 prospect in the Guardians system will continue to be a work-in-progress.