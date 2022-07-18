The Guardians have added another accomplished collegiate pitcher to their farm system.

With the 54th overall pick in the 2022 MLB First Year Player Draft, Cleveland selected left-handed pitcher Parker Messick, a fantastic talent from Florida State University.

In 16 starts this year, Messick posted a 7-5 record with a 3.38 ERA over 98.2 innings. Opponents hit just .215 against him. He struck out 144 batters and issued only 18 walks. The sophomore was named an All-American by five different outlets, including first team honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Messick led the ACC in strikeouts and was just the second FSU pitcher in the past decade with consecutive 100-strikeout seasons.

Here's what MLB.com had to say about Messick:

Messick pitched sparingly, but effectively, out of Florida State’s bullpen in 2020, appearing in just six games in the pandemic-shortened season. After pitching well in the Florida Collegiate Summer League, he not only earned a spot in the Seminoles’ rotation in 2021, but served as the Friday night starter, finishing with a 3.10 ERA, 12.6 strikeout per nine innings and 5.48 K/BB ratios. He capped it off by throwing well for Team USA last summer and has been effective again at the top of FSU’s rotation this spring. The six-foot-tall Messick fits the advanced college lefty prototype well. He has a legitimate four-pitch mix he knows how to use well, starting with a fastball that touches 95 mph, but averages around 91 mph more often that not. He has a softer curve he can fold in, but his newer slider, which is firmer and shorter, is a better breaking ball that he throws more frequently. His changeup is his best secondary offering, a low-80s offspeed pitch that misses bats both in and out of the strike zone and gets weak contact on the ground. Messick throws a ton of strikes with a very strong feel to pitch. He doesn’t have the highest ceiling in the world, but he does have a pretty high floor as a left-handed starter, giving him the chance to become the second southpaw to come out of Plant City High School to reach the big leagues, following former All-Star Kenny Rogers.

Messick joins former James Madison outfielder Chase DeLauter and former Oklahoma State right-handed pitcher Justin Campbell as draftees for the Guardians this evening. DeLauter was the 16th overall selection, while Campbell was picked 37th overall.

This selection wraps up the Guardians three picks on the opening night of the draft. They'll make their selections during rounds 3-10 on Monday, followed by rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.

The Guardians have eight prospects inside the top 100 in the minor leagues, which is the most of any franchise right now in baseball.

