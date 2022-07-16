Andres Gimenez To Start At Second Base In The All-Star Game

If you would have told me at the beginning of the season that Andres Gimenez would be the starting second basemen in the 2022 All-Star game, I probably wouldn't have believed you. Everyone expected a lot from Gimenez heading into the year but being an All-Star starter exceeds all of these expectations.

Gimenez was originally selected to be an All-Star reserve behind Jose Altuve at second base. But Altuve is no longer participating in the game which is what has allowed Gimenez to slide into the starting lineup.

Toronto's Santiago Espinal will fill Altuve's spot and he will back up Gimenez.

Gimenez would've been the starter from the beginning if the roster was formed based on stats. Out of all American League second basemen, Gimenez has the best batting average at .299, the third most RBI with 43, and the third highest slugging percentage with .482.

In the end, everything worked out and Guardians fans will get to see Gimenez get his name called as the starting second baseman for the American League. He has been one of the best breakout players on the Guardians' roster and in all of baseball. He deserves every bit of the recognition he gets!

The All-Star game is this coming Tuesday at 8:00 pm EST.

