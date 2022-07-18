The 2022 Major League Baseball Draft is underway from Los Angeles as the All-Star break commences and the Cleveland Guardians have made their first big splash.

With the 16th pick in this year's First Year Player Draft, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the team selected James Madison University outfielder Chase DeLauter.

DeLauter only played 66 games as a college player, but his bat obviously impressed as he led the Dukes. He's a 6-foot-4, 235-pound outfielder that had his season cut short because of an ankle injury. DeLauter his .437 with eight home runs, eight doubles, 35 RBI's and 10 stolen bases over just 24 games.

He departs JMU as the program's all-time leader in on-base percentage (.520), second in batting average (.402) and third in slugging percentage (.715). He reached base safely in 62 of his 66 career games, hitting safely in 55 of them. During his career, he racked up 103 hits, 27 doubles, four triples, 15 homers and 70 RBI. He scored 71 runs, stole 24 bases and drew 62 walks.

The Guardians have eight prospects inside the top 100 in the minor leagues, which is the most of any franchise right now in baseball. Surely, the organization expects DeLauter will add to that depth and can be a Major League outfielder sooner than later.

Stay tuned to our YouTube channel for coverage, as the Guardians Director of Amateur Scouting Scott Barnsby will be available to the media after each of the three days of the draft conclude. He's expected to meet with reporters at approximately 12:15 AM Eastern Time tonight.

The Guardians are scheduled to make two more selections Sunday night (No. 37 overall in competitive balance round A and No. 54 overall in the second round).

-----

Read More:

Last Guardians Game Before All-Star Break Rained Out

Jose Ramirez Goes Off, Guardians Beat Tigers

Do The Guardians Have A Chane Of Trading For Juan Soto?

Guardians Vs. Tigers Game Preview: Guardians Look To Clinch Series Victory Over Tigers

Guardians Farm Report: Palacios Remains Red Hot With Four More His In Columbus Victory

Andres Gimenez To Start At Second Base In The All-Star Game

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI