Guardians Hit Three Straight Home Runs Against Angels
Who said the Cleveland Guardians weren’t a power-hitting team?
Well, over the last few seasons, they weren’t. However, we’ve seen the team increase their slugging stats in 2024 and they showed that against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night in the series opener.
The Guardians were off to a hot start scoring five runs through the first three inning. But Cleveland put the game away early when they hit three consecutive home runs in the fourth inning.
The first home run Cleveland hit came off the bat of Jose Ramirez which was already his second of the night. J-Ram’s homer traveled an estimated 400 feet and had an exit velocity of 100.6 mph.
Just one pitch later, Josh Naylor hit a no-doubt-about-it home run to deep right field that went 399 feet with an exit velocity of 102.5 ending the night of Angels starting pitching Patrick Sandoval.
Los Angeles’ new pitcher to take the mound was Jose Suarez who quickly was introduced to this red-hot Guardians lineup. David Fry hit the first pitch he threw 374 feet and over the left field wall to solidify Cleveland’s back-to-back-to-back home run streak.
This is an astounding feat for a team that has struggled to hit the long ball over the last few years. The last time Cleveland hit three consecutive home runs was on June 18, 2019, and the players to do this were Jake Bauers, Roberto Perez, and Tyler Naquin.
Cleveland’s home run hitting has drastically improved this season and this is just one more example of how versatile this lineup is.