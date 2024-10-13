Guardians Manager Has Seen This Key Change In Rookie Shortstop During Playoffs
A key storyline for the Cleveland Guardians looking back at Spring Training was who would be the team's starting shortstop. Eventually, Brayan Rocchio won that job, but there was still plenty of criticism of his play from the outside.
No one thought three months ago there would be "Ro-cc-io" chants filling up Progressive Field in the final inning of a winner-take-all playoff game.
But that's what the postseason is all about. The teams that go on a deep run in October get contributions from unlikely players. That's exactly what Cleveland is getting from Rocchio right now.
Stephen Vogt talked about what Rocchio has meant to Cleveland through the first series of the postseason, and has seen this signifigant change in the infielder which has contributed to his emergence.
"I mean, [Rocchio's] been one of the best shortstops if not the best shortstop in the American League all year," said Vogt after Cleveland's Game 5 win."
"For him, he looks relaxed. He looks like he's just playing. He's not playing for numbers. He's not going out chasing hits. He's having quality at-bat after quality at-bat. And Roc has arguably been the most consistent hitter in our lineup, other than Kwan, for this postseason. And it's just been really fun to see him kind of come out of his shell."
It's amazing how important confidence is in baseball. The mental side of sports is constantly talked about, and as Vogt alludes to, that can be viewed as a contribution to Rocchio's strong start to the playoffs.
Rocchio was simply incredible during the ALDS. He finished the series with a .375 batting average (6-for-16) and a .944 OPS. This success includes multiple hits off Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who largely dominated Cleveland's lineup.
His approach, patience, and discipline have all looked entirely different from the regular season, and the stats back that up. The Guardians' shortstop also made numerous incredible defensive plays against Detroit in the ALDS. One of those was a leaping catch in the top of the eighth inning in Game 5.
Hopefully, Rocchio can continue this hot streak into the ALCS against the New York Yankees, which starts on Monday night. In his three games at Yankee Stadium this season, Rocchio is hitting .333 (3-for-9), including a home run.