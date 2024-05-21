Guardians Roster Moves: Carlos Carrasco To Injured List, Xzavion Curry Recalled
The Cleveland Guardians will once again turn to the minor leagues for more pitching depth as another one of their starters is facing an injury that will keep him sidelined for possibly the foreseeable future.
These are the roster moves that the organization made before Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets.
Carlos Carrasco Placed On 15-Day Injured List
Carlos Carrasco slotted into the rotation coming out of spring training due to other injuries to the Guardians rotation. Now, Cookie himself will spend some time on the IL with an "acute neck spasm."
Carrasco’s starts have been inconsistent this season, but he’s still been able to eat up a solid number of innings for the Guardians. So far in 2024, Cookie has a 5.16 ERA, a 1.46 WHIP, and a record of 2-4 in the nine games he’s started.
He didn’t show any signs of injury in his last start against the Texas Rangers on May 15 when Carrasco pitched 5.0 innings, gave up five hits, two earned runs, one walk, and three strikeouts.
Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said he's been dealing with some pain over the last few days and they decided it would be in the best interest of everyong if he didn't start on Tueday night.
Xzavion Curry Recalled From Triple-A
The Guardians now turn to the man who saved their bullpen and slotted into the rotation multiple times in 2023.
Xzavion Curry has been recalled from the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A) and will start for the Guardians on Tuesday in place of Carrasco. Curry started one game earlier this season against the Boston Red Sox and he pitched 5.0 innings and gave up just two hits.
Curry has been solid every time the organization calls on him. Vogt said before the game that he expects Curry to do the exact same thing he did at Fenway Park which would be to give the Guardians valuable innings on Tuesday.