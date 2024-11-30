Guardians All-Star Has Faced Some Bad Luck Over The Last Few Seasons

Most outside out-of-zone pitches called strikes

(left-handed MLB batters, 2022-2024):



Steven Kwan, 160 😮

Bryson Stott, 102

Mike Yastrzemski, 96

Matt Olson, 95

Adley Rutschman, 94

4 other players, 93