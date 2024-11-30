Guardians All-Star Has Faced Some Bad Luck Over The Last Few Seasons
No one's perfect, and that includes MLB umpires. Players who are on the wrong end of some bad calls just didn't have luck on their side for that game or at-bat.
However, Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan seems to experience bad luck from ump's calls at a much higher rate than his peers.
Codify Baseball compiled a list of players who have had calls go against them over the last three seasons, and Kwan is number one on that list.
Since the start of the 2022 season, there have been 160 pitches called strikes that were outside of the zone and should have been called balls during Kwan's at-bats.
Kwan leads this group by a wide margin, too. Some of the other players who appear on this list are Bryson Stott (102), Mike Yastrzemski (96), and Matt Olson (95).
Even with all of these calls going against Kwan, he's still established himself as one of the best hitters in the sport. Since debuting in 2022, Kwan has a career slash line of .285/.359/.396 with an OPS of .755.
The 2024 season was a big one for Kwan in terms of his development as a power hitter. He hit a career-high 14 homers in 122 games and spent two long stints on the injured list. His previous career high was five, which he set during the 2023 season.
One can only imagine what Kwan's stats would look like if a few of these calls went his way. With Kwan's plate presence, he could have easily worked some of these counts back in his favor, leading to walks, hits, or even more home runs.
Hopefully, Cleveland's left fielder will start getting more of these calls in his favor.