Three Observations In Guardians Victory Over Angels, 10-4
The Cleveland Guardians take the series opener from the Los Angeles Angels after a 10-3 victory.
Here are the three observations from the Guardians win.
Logan Allen Dials It In
Logan Allen came into his start against the Angels and had not given up a single run in his previous two starts (12.0 innings). He gave up three hits and a a solo home run in the first inning signaling that the strong stretch was coming to an end.
Allen dialed it in after this and pitched 5.2 innings, struck out seven batters, and allowed three runs.
The way the lefty was able to turn his start around after a rocky first inning speaks a lot about the growth he is making as a starting pitcher.
Patience Pays Off
The Guardians ended up teeing off with the long ball against the Angels. But before their four homers, scoring started thanks to their patience at the plate. Cleveland batters were patient in their early in their at-bats of the game which had paid off down the line.
The Guardians worked five walks and one hit by a pitch in the first three innings which forced made Patrick Sandavol’s pitch count sky rocket and set up their three-run fourth inning.
Guardians Getting Serious About Power
The have made tremendous strides from a year ago in the power department. This has mostly come from in-house improvement
Cleveland’s back-to-back-to-back home runs from Jose Ramirez, Josh Naylor, and David Fry in the fourth inning solidified that. We may not be ready to call the Guardians a power-hitting team, but it’s certainly a threat teams must be aware of.