Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees: A.L.D.S. Game 5 Lineups

It all comes down to this.

Tonight (weather permitting), the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will settle their season-long race with a single winner-take-all game in the American League Division Series. The winner heads to Houston to play the Astros, who swept the Seattle Mariners in the other A.L.D.S.

Both teams come into tonight's game pretty thin on pitching after having Game 2 rained out earlier last week. This will be the fourth consecutive day a game has been played in this series and Cleveland appears to have an advantage.

The Yankees bullpen is in trouble with several injuries and a number of other arms that have been either questionable or ineffective. They are giving the ball tonight to Jameson Taillon, who has pitched pretty well this year but hasn't really been stretched out of late.

Cleveland is turning to Aaron Civale, who battled through three stints on the Injured List this year, but was reasonably effective when he was the team's fourth or fifth starter. Here's what he has to say about his chance to start Game 5.

The Guardians also have Trevor Stephan, James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase ready to go in the bullpen after they didn't throw in Sunday's Game 4 loss.

Here are tonight's starting lineups:

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Game 5 A.L.D.S. Starting Lineups

Cleveland Guardians

LF Steven Kwan SS Amed Rosario 3B José Ramírez DH Josh Naylor RF Oscar Gonzalez 2B Andrés Giménez 1B Gabriel Arias C Austin Hedges CF Myles Straw



SP Aaron Civale

New York Yankees

2B Gleyber Torres RF Aaron Judge 1B Anthony Rizzo DH Giancarlo Stanton 3B Josh Donaldson SS Oswaldo Cabrera CF Harrison Bader C Jose Trevino LF Aaron Hicks

SP Jameson Taillon

