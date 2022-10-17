Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees: A.L.D.S. Game 5 Lineups
It all comes down to this.
Tonight (weather permitting), the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will settle their season-long race with a single winner-take-all game in the American League Division Series. The winner heads to Houston to play the Astros, who swept the Seattle Mariners in the other A.L.D.S.
Both teams come into tonight's game pretty thin on pitching after having Game 2 rained out earlier last week. This will be the fourth consecutive day a game has been played in this series and Cleveland appears to have an advantage.
The Yankees bullpen is in trouble with several injuries and a number of other arms that have been either questionable or ineffective. They are giving the ball tonight to Jameson Taillon, who has pitched pretty well this year but hasn't really been stretched out of late.
Cleveland is turning to Aaron Civale, who battled through three stints on the Injured List this year, but was reasonably effective when he was the team's fourth or fifth starter. Here's what he has to say about his chance to start Game 5.
The Guardians also have Trevor Stephan, James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase ready to go in the bullpen after they didn't throw in Sunday's Game 4 loss.
Here are tonight's starting lineups:
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Game 5 A.L.D.S. Starting Lineups
Cleveland Guardians
- LF Steven Kwan
- SS Amed Rosario
- 3B José Ramírez
- DH Josh Naylor
- RF Oscar Gonzalez
- 2B Andrés Giménez
- 1B Gabriel Arias
- C Austin Hedges
- CF Myles Straw
SP Aaron Civale
New York Yankees
- 2B Gleyber Torres
- RF Aaron Judge
- 1B Anthony Rizzo
- DH Giancarlo Stanton
- 3B Josh Donaldson
- SS Oswaldo Cabrera
- CF Harrison Bader
- C Jose Trevino
- LF Aaron Hicks
SP Jameson Taillon
