Guardians Release Lineup Ahead Of ALDS Game Four Vs. Yankees

The Guardians could wrap up the ALDS on Sunday night which would complete a historic upset over the New York Yankees.

This is the lineup they are going with heading into game four:

Cleveland will send out the exact same lineup that they went with in game three. Josh Naylor is still at the designated hitter dealing with that sore ankle as Gabriel Arias gets the start at first.

Arias was a big piece to Cleveland's win in game three as he hit a double in his first at-bat then came around to score one of the Guardians runs.

Just like last night, it wouldn't be surprising to see Austin Hedges be pinch hit for depdning on the situation. This would allow either Will Brennan, Will Benson, Owen Miller, or Bo Naylor and opportunity to get in the game.

Let's hope this lineup is victorious once again and the Guardians come away with the series win!

-----

Read More:

What The Guardians Need To Do In ALDS Game Four To Beat Yankees

"Just Another Guards Win:" What Cleveland Had To Say After Beating The Yankees

Oscar Gonzalez Joins Elite List Of Baseball Legends After Guardians Walk-Off Yankees

Guardians Stun Yankees In Historic Fashion, Cleveland One Win From A.L.C.S

Cleveland Makes Lineup Adjustment Ahead Of Game Three Of ALDS, Arias To Get Start

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation