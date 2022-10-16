Skip to main content

Guardians Release Lineup Ahead Of ALDS Game Four Vs. Yankees

Cleveland announced their lineup for game four of the American League Division Series against New York.
The Guardians could wrap up the ALDS on Sunday night which would complete a historic upset over the New York Yankees. 

This is the lineup they are going with heading into game four:

Cleveland will send out the exact same lineup that they went with in game three. Josh Naylor is still at the designated hitter dealing with that sore ankle as Gabriel Arias gets the start at first.

Arias was a big piece to Cleveland's win in game three as he hit a double in his first at-bat then came around to score one of the Guardians runs.

Just like last night, it wouldn't be surprising to see Austin Hedges be pinch hit for depdning on the situation. This would allow either Will Brennan, Will Benson, Owen Miller, or Bo Naylor and opportunity to get in the game.

Let's hope this lineup is victorious once again and the Guardians come away with the series win!

