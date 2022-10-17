Skip to main content

WATCH: Josh Naylor Goes Deep Off Of Cole To Cut Into Yankees Lead

Josh Naylor hits home run off of Gerrit Cole to cut the lead into one run. Cleveland still trails New York.
Watch out Terry Francona, Josh Naylor is coming in hot!

Naylor smoked a solo home run off of Gerrit Cole in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut into the Yankees lead and the Guardians only trail by one run.

Watch the home run here:

Naylor is known for his emotions after hitting home runs or doing something incredible on the field. This home run was no exception.

As he ran around the bases he was pretending to rock a baby cradle, violently I may add. He was also yelling something, but it was a little difficult to see exactly what was being said.

Based on what he said after hitting two home runs including a grand slam against the White Sox earlier this year, one can probably guess what it was.

Guardians keep chipping away at the Yankees' lead. 

