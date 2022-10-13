Guardians vs. Yankees Rained Out: Could This Help Cleveland?

The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will have to wait another day for the American League Division Series to continue.

With a forecast that looks like it will bring substantial rain all day and evening in New York City, Major League Baseball has decided to postpone the second game of the A.L.D.S.

The series will continue on Friday afternoon at 1:07 p.m. Eastern Time, effectively wiping out the off day that was built into the schedule before the teams travel to Cleveland for Game 3 on Saturday night.

Who knows for sure how the rain out will impact the series, but unfortunately it probably is a "Catch 22" for Cleveland. Shane Bieber will throw Game 2 tomorrow and I have to think he would've been in line to start Game 5 (if necessary on Monday). While that's still possible, I think it's less likely to happen with only two days rest between starts.

That said, Cleveland's bullpen is in unquestionably better shape than New York's, where it feels like half of their relief arms are out with injuries. Given that the series might be played without an off day going forward, perhaps the postponement today forces New York manager Aaron Boone to use his bullpen differently. Maybe he won't be as willing to use guys in certain matchup situations.

Conventional thinking often gets thrown out the window in the playoffs, so maybe today's rain out won't impact anything at all. But I think Cleveland is looking for any advantage it can find as it trails 1-0 in the best-of-5 series.

We will share all the latest information from Terry Francona and the team as it becomes available this week.

