Jose Ramirez Is Climbing Up All-Time Cleveland Postseason Ranks

Jose Ramirez is the one who stayed. The one who left money on the table in order to stay in Cleveland.

As a result, he's the one who is leaving his mark on the Cleveland playoff record books and it wouldn't be surprising if he was at the top of some of them when it's all said and done.

In Game One of the ALDS, Jose hit a single and a double in the loss to the Yankees. This was his third multi-hit game in his last four playoff games. This gives Ramirez eight total multi-hit playoff games in his career with the Cleveland franchise which is tied for the sixth most in team history.

If there's one way to describe Ramirez in the postseason, it's consistent. He has 24 hits in the playoffs which is the eighth most in club history, and eight extra-base hits which is the eighth most in team history too. Jose also cracks the top 10 in team RBI with 10.

Speaking of RBI, this is something he has gotten quite a bit of in the clutch in the postseason. He is tied for fifth in go-ahead RBI with four.

Essentially, what all of this means is that the Guardians need Jose to show up in a big way against the Yankees in the American League Division Series. There's no doubt that he's a big part of the team and its history and he can continue to make more of it with a great series against New York.

-----

Read More:

Why We Shouldn't Overreact To Cleveland's Offensive Playoff Struggles So Far

Takeaways From The Guardians Game One Loss To New York In ALDS

WATCH: Steven Kwan Hits Home Run Off Cole To Give Guardians Lead Over Yankees

Cleveland Guardians Set Playoff Roster Vs. New York Yankees

Cal Quantrill Talks How The Guardians Will Pitch Aaron Judge

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation