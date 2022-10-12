Skip to main content

WATCH: Steven Kwan Hits Home Run Off Cole To Give Guardians Lead Over Yankees

Steven Kwan gives Cleveland lead over New York with solo home run.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

I'll admit it, Steven Kwan hitting a go-ahead home run off of Gerrit Cole in the ALDS wasn't on my Spring Training bingo card. Well, here we are. 

In the top of the third inning in game one against the Yankees, Kwan absolutely unloaded off of a Cole fastball and launched it into the right-field stands. This home run gave the Guardians an early lead at the time. 

Watch the home run here:

Kwan has struggled mightily so far this postseason. The home run was his first career playoff hit which is ironic when you think about how where he was so successful in the regular season.

Even more ironic is that they still have only scored off of home runs for all the talk about the "Guardians brand of baseball" leading up to the postseason. First, it was Jose Ramirez, next up Oscar Gonzalez joined the party, and now Kwan.

Now the Guardians need to keep putting it on the Yankees and not pick their foot off the gas. 

-----

Read More:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cleveland Guardians Set Playoff Roster Vs. New York Yankees

Cal Quantrill Talks How The Guardians Will Pitch Aaron Judge

The Guardians Need To Do This Against The Yankees In The ALDS

Guardians Make Two Bullpen Moves Ahead Of A.L.D.S In New York

MLB Announces Guardians vs. Yankees A.L.D.S. Game Times

Aroldis Chapman Is Out For The Yankees, How Will It Affect The Guardians

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation

Oscar Gonzalez
News

Cleveland Guardians Set Playoff Roster vs. New York Yankees

By Brendan Gulick
Cal Quantrill July 5 2022
News

Cal Quantrill Talks How The Guardians Will Pitch Aaron Judge

By Tommy Wild
Austin Hedges October 8 2022
News

The Guardians Need To Do This Against The Yankees In The A.L.D.S

By Tommy Wild
Shane Bieber
News

Guardians Set Starting Rotation vs. Yankees for A.L.D.S.

By Brendan Gulick
Nick Sandlin
News

Guardians Make Two Bullpen Moves Ahead of A.L.D.S. in New York

By Brendan Gulick
Jose Ramirez
News

MLB Announces Guardians vs. Yankees A.L.D.S. Game Times

By Brendan Gulick
Guardians October 8 2022 3
News

The Irony Of The Guardians American League Wild Card Win Over The Rays

By Tommy Wild
Chapman August 19 2022
News

Aroldis Chapman Is Out For The Yankees, How Will It Affect The Guardians?

By Tommy Wild