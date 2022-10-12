WATCH: Steven Kwan Hits Home Run Off Cole To Give Guardians Lead Over Yankees

I'll admit it, Steven Kwan hitting a go-ahead home run off of Gerrit Cole in the ALDS wasn't on my Spring Training bingo card. Well, here we are.

In the top of the third inning in game one against the Yankees, Kwan absolutely unloaded off of a Cole fastball and launched it into the right-field stands. This home run gave the Guardians an early lead at the time.

Watch the home run here:

Kwan has struggled mightily so far this postseason. The home run was his first career playoff hit which is ironic when you think about how where he was so successful in the regular season.

Even more ironic is that they still have only scored off of home runs for all the talk about the "Guardians brand of baseball" leading up to the postseason. First, it was Jose Ramirez, next up Oscar Gonzalez joined the party, and now Kwan.

Now the Guardians need to keep putting it on the Yankees and not pick their foot off the gas.

