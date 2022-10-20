Guardians All-Star Jose Ramirez Named Gold Glove Award Finalist

They're a thousand reasons to love Jose Ramirez. He's established himself as a Cleveland fan-favorite, a hero, and the Guardians' best player.

Baseball fans outside of Cleveland may not fully understand or appreciate how good of a player he is so anytime he gets any national recognition, it's well deserved. Some of that national recognition was given on Thursday afternoon.

Ramirez, along with four other Guardians players, received the honors of being a Gold Glove finalist at third base.

The other Guardians players are Steven Kwan, Myles Straw, Shane Bieber, and Andres Gimenez.

Ramirez was nominated along with Toronto's Matt Chapman and Baltimore's Ramon Urias.

Ramirez made some incredible plays at third base this year. This included an incredible cross-field throw-out in the playoffs and probably the most impressive one was his game-saving play at third in a Chicago.

Jose is an incredible offensive player, but he sometimes doesn't get enough credit for how good he is on defense too.

He is scheduled to have surgery this offseason, but that won't affect his status for spring training. This is good because I can't wait to watch him make more plays like these next season.

