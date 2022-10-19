Jose Ramirez To Get Surgery On Right Hand

Not even twenty-four hours after the Guardians season ended, Jose Ramirez is planning to have surgery on his right hand to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

The surgery is scheduled to take place during the first week of November and the recovery time is scheduled to be around 6-to-8 weeks.

Since it will take place so early in the offseason, Ramirez should be all ready to go for Spring Training.

While it is a little bit concerning to hear that Ramirez needs surgery on his hand, it isn't necessarily all that shocking. Jose started off the season as an early MVP favorite, but that didn't last into the season.

Back in the middle of June, he sat a few games against the Los Angeles Dodgers because his thumb was bothering him and his stats have been steadily dropping since then. (While still being the incredible Jose Ramirez.)

There was a scenario on the table in which Ramirez would get the surgery during the season, but that would've meant missing a significant amount of time. Missing this amount of time was not an option for him, so Ramirez decided to play through the injury.

Everyone is hoping the procedure is routine and the fan favorite can be ready to go as soon as possible.

