Rosario Drives In Six Runs On Eight Hits In Doubleheader Sweep of Twins

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario almost had more hits than the entire Twins team Saturday collecting eight hits in all to Minnesota's 11 over both games of the doubleheader. He became only the third player in MLB since the divisional era in began in 1969 to collect four hit games in both ends of a doubleheader.

In Cleveland's 5-to-1 victory in game one Rosario collected four hits while driving in a pair of runs while adding a stolen base for good measure.

In the game two 15 inning marathon 7-to-6 win Rosario picked up four more hits included a three run opposite field blast to right center field in the fifth inning for his 10th home run on the season. He now has the most four hit games in all major league baseball since the start of the 2021 season with 11.

Rosario finished both games a combined 8-for-13 with six runs driven in raising his average to .283 on the season.

Not to be lost in Rosario's big day the Guardians got another tremendous pitching performance out of Shane Bieber in game one and Konnor Pilkington in game two.

Bieber went eight innings allowing just one run on four hits and six strikeouts without issuing a walk earning his 11th win on the season. Over his last 10 starts Bieber has a 1.68 ERA over 69.2 innings while striking out 74 batters and only issuing 9 walks.

In game two Konnor Pilkington took the mound and came through with the best start of his young MLB career. Pilkington didn't allow a hit until two outs in the sixth inning when Twins first baseman Jose Miranda singled to right field. He would be pulled after the Miranda hit finishing with a final line of 5.2 innings scoreless innings pitched allowing just the one hit and two walks while striking out six Twins batters.

With the sweep of the doubleheader the Guardians are now 4.5 games ahead of the White Sox and 7.0 games ahead of the Twins. Their magic number to win the division is down to 13.

