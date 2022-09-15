Gaddis Ties Dubious Franchise Record, Guardians Rocked By White Sox

With 21 games to go and a four game lead in the AL Central, the Guardians have a little wiggle room for a couple bad days.

Thankfully, even though Hunter Gaddis had a really bad day, it's just one loss.

Gaddis and the Guardians fell to Chicago 8-2 on Thursday afternoon in a makeup game from an August 21 postponement.

With a starting rotation that needed some reinforcements, Gaddis was summoned to make his second career Major League start.

It ... umm ... did not go well.

His day ended without recording an out in the top of the fifth inning, but he was tagged for a franchise record-tying five home runs.

While the homers are eye-catching, he wasn't fooling hitters at all on Thursday. 11 of the 12 hardest balls put in play (by either team) through his departure were hit off him, ranging from 96.9 mph to 105.8 mph.

Chicago's 5 deep flies off Gaddis marked the first time a Cleveland pitcher gave up five homers in a game since Luis Tiant got knocked around by Boston on April 18, 1969. It was the third time this has happened in franchise history.

Gavin Sheets, Andrew Vaughn, Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal and Elvis Andrus all went deep for Chicago before an out was recorded in the fifth.

Gaddis has spent a substantial chunk of the 2022 season pitching for Double-A Akron, so in fairness, perhaps he isn't quite ready for the Big Leagues. His first career start didn't go well either, when he allowed eight earned runs in 3.1 innings against Houston on August 5.

His final pitching line on Thursday wasn't much better: 4 IP (plus three batters), 7 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 5 HR, 92 pitches - 63 strikes.

But with Thursday's make-up game on a previously scheduled off-day, plus Saturday's doubleheader, combined with injuries to normal starters Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale, Gaddis was pressed back into duty at Progressive Field.

Civale is pitching Thursday night for Triple-A Columbus as he continues his rehab assignment. If all goes well, he could rejoin Cleveland's rotation Tuesday for a start in Chicago.

Here's the Guardians pitching plan the rest of the weekend:

Friday vs. Minnesota: RHP Triston McKenzie (10-11, 3.05 ERA) vs. TBD

(10-11, 3.05 ERA) vs. TBD Saturday vs. Minnesota (Game 1): RHP Shane Bieber (10-8, 2.91) vs. TBD/RHP Josh Winder (4-4, 3.83)

(10-8, 2.91) vs. TBD/RHP Josh Winder (4-4, 3.83) Saturday vs. Minnesota (Game 2): LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-2, 4.30) vs. TBD/RHP Josh Winder (4-4, 3.83)

(1-2, 4.30) vs. TBD/RHP Josh Winder (4-4, 3.83) Sunday vs. Minnesota: RHP Cody Morris (0-1, 2.79) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (11-8, 3.83)

-----

-----

