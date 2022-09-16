Amed Rosario Is The X-Factor In Guardians, Twins Series

This weekend may be the biggest series of the year for the Guardians. They are set to have five games with the Minnesota Twins who are currently third in the American League Central while the Guardians sit at the top.

If all goes well, the Guardians can virtually knock out the Twins from the division race and put themselves in a spot to clinch it with ease. Or they could fall in the standings and have to claw their way back to the top.

One player who could be the X-Factor in all of this is Amed Rosario. Rosario has certainly had his fair share of hot streaks and struggles throughout the year, but he always seems to play well against the Twins.

In the 14 games he's played against them this season, Rosario is slashing .350/.381/.533 and has an OPS of .914. He also has two home runs and eight RBI to go on top of this.

It's impressive that Rosario has still been able to hit so well against them considering how much each of these teams plays and learns about one another.

This makes him an important piece and part of the Guardians' offense this weekend who look to continue their dominance over the Twins in 2022. With five games in the season series, the Guardians have a 9-5 record which is in large part to Rosario.

Hopefully, he can keep this trend going and help lead the Guardians to an unexpected playoff birth.

-----

Read More:

Guardians Farm Report: Mace Comes Up Big For Lake County In Playoff Win Over Great Lakes

Gaddis Ties Dubious Franchise Record, Guardians Rocked By White Sox

Chris Antonetti Gives Latest Updates As Guardians Chase Postseason Berth

Anthony Gose Underwent Tommy John Surgery, Will Likely Miss 12-18 Months

Guardians Farm Report: Vargas Sharp Again In Latest Appearance For Columbus Out Of The Pen

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI