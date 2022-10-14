Guardians Announce Lineup For Game Two Of ALDS Against The Yankees

After being rained out on Thursday, the Guardians and Yankees are finally set to play game two of the American League Division Series on Friday after two days off.

This is how the lineup for Cleveland looks heading into game two:

There are not too many surprises with this lineup that Cleveland put together. The top three Steven Kwan, Amed Rosario, and Jose Ramirez are pretty much what everyone expected to see.

One question that some had heading into this game was whether Josh Naylor was going to be in the lineup with a left-handed pitcher in Nestor Cortes on the mound. Naylor hasn't hit lefties great this year (.173 batting average and .512 OPS) but he's still one of the team's best hitters.

Owen Miller gets the star a designated hitter, however, it wouldn't be surprising to see him get substituted out for Will Brennan or Will Benson once Cortes leaves the game.

Some may not be pleased to see Andres Gimenez hitting so far down the lineup, which is understandable. One reason for this is probably to stagger the left-handed and right-handed batters so New York can't take advantage of it when they got to the bullpen.

Naylor is a lefty, Miller is a righty, Gimenez is a lefty, and Austin Hedges is a righty.

The offense has been underwhelming since the playoffs started, but now it's time to put that behind them and get out there and tie up the series.

