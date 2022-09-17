Guardians Assemble Another Late Game Comeback Against Twins

What a tail of different games!

In the first seven innings of the series opener against the Minnesota Twins, the Guardians couldn't get anything going and only two hits. Triston McKenzie gave up a few of two-out hits and then a two-run home run made it a three-run ball game.

There seemed to be no life in the Guardians' dugout and the game seemed to be just about over. But this is the Twins we're talking about. If history can tell us anything, it's that the game really doesn't start until the seventh inning.

And that's exactly what happened.

RBI hits from Myles Straw and Amed Rosario and a past ball that allowed Ernie Clement to score from second base gave the Guardians a 4-3 lead.

Heading into Friday night's game, the Guardians had scored 33 runs against the Twins in the seventh inning. Thankfully, that trend continued as the Guardians tacked on four more to that tonight.

Who knows what it is? Maybe the Twins' bullpen just has the yips when it comes to pitching against the Guardians. Either way, Cleveland isn't complaining.

This win against the Twins has big playoff implications as well. With a win in the series opener, the Guardians now have now clinched the season series. Since there will be no game 163 to figure out a division winner, it'll go directly to the head-to-head tiebreakers that Cleveland now owns.

After the win, Tito said: "Guys work all winter, all spring, play all year and you have the right to play in a game that's this exciting. That's great man."

There are still four more games left in the series which is unusual especially this late in the season so the Guardians still have a great chance to create some more distance between themselves on the Twins.

