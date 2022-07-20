Guardians Closer Emmanuel Clase Records Save In All-Star Game, Ramirez Gets Two Hits To Help Lift AL To Win

The Guardians didn't stay quiet in the All-Star game and represented the city of Cleveland well with some great defense, solid hitting, and dominant pitching. This is something we Guardians fans have been treated to all season. Each Guardians representative played a big part in helping the American League get the win.

Andres Gimenez

Andres Gimenez got the night going with a ridiculous behind-the-back toss to Tim Anderson to turn a double play. Twitter was set ablaze with the number of comments of people saying how great it was. A lot of them were outside of Cleveland too!

It's awesome to see Gimenez getting so much recognition and love! He has quickly grown into a fan favorite in Cleveland and is starting to get that same love from around the league too!

Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez also made his presence known with two hits in his two at-bats. His first hit was to right field. It was significant to the outcome of the game because the next batter, Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run.

Ramirez ended up getting one more hit on the night before being subbed out.

Emmanuel Clase

Emmanuel Clase came on in the ninth inning and got the save to clinch an American League victory to make it nine consecutive wins! He looked as dominant! Clase struck out Garret Cooper and Kyle Schwarber looking and then got Jake Crownenworth swinging.

Clase made some of the league's best hitters look silly like he has done all season long.

The Guardians really sent a message to the rest of the league tonight. Yes, it's an exhibition game but they demonstrated how well-rounded the team is with defense, offense, and pitching. It's safe to say we will be seeing more Guardians make a big impact in the All-Star Game in the near future.

