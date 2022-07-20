WATCH: Andres Gimenez Makes Unreal Play During All-Star Game

It's wild to think that Andres Gimenez was not the starting second baseman before Jose Altuve dropped out. Especially after he made an incredible play so early in the game.

In the bottom of the first innings, Manny Machado hit a hard bouncing ball up the middle that took a weird hop off of the pitcher's mound. Then the best defensive second baseman in baseball grabbed it out of thin air and flipped it behind his back to Tim Anderson who went on to make the double play.

Watch the play for yourself and decide whether there can be a better defensive play tonight:

This play was awesome! It's what fans expect to see when they flip on the All-Star game. Even Gimenez couldn't keep the smile off his face after he made the play. I guarantee every other Guardians fan was smiling like he was!

Not many baseball fans may have seen Gimenez play before tonight, even though it is the All-Star game. I am here to tell people that this is a regular occurrence for Gimenez. He routinely impresses the crowd with plays such as this one.

Let's see if Gimenez can make an impact on the offense side and put his name in the running for MVP.

I think it's safe to say that Gimenez will be getting a lot of new fans after tonight!

-----

Read More:

2022 MLB All-Star Game Preview: The Guardians Could Make A Big Impact

Jose Ramirez Knocked In Round One Of 2022 Home Run Derby

MLB Draft Day Two: Guardians Selections In Rounds 3-10

Guardians Make Roster Moves, Activate Carlos Varas

Home Run Derby Preview: Jose Ramirez Set To Make Derby Debut

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI