Skip to main content

WATCH: Andres Gimenez Makes Unreal Play During All-Star Game

Andres Gimenez makes an incredible behind-the-back flip play in the first inning of the 2022 All-Star Game.

It's wild to think that Andres Gimenez was not the starting second baseman before Jose Altuve dropped out. Especially after he made an incredible play so early in the game. 

In the bottom of the first innings, Manny Machado hit a hard bouncing ball up the middle that took a weird hop off of the pitcher's mound. Then the best defensive second baseman in baseball grabbed it out of thin air and flipped it behind his back to Tim Anderson who went on to make the double play.

Watch the play for yourself and decide whether there can be a better defensive play tonight:

This play was awesome! It's what fans expect to see when they flip on the All-Star game. Even Gimenez couldn't keep the smile off his face after he made the play. I guarantee every other Guardians fan was smiling like he was!

Not many baseball fans may have seen Gimenez play before tonight, even though it is the All-Star game. I am here to tell people that this is a regular occurrence for Gimenez. He routinely impresses the crowd with plays such as this one.

Let's see if Gimenez can make an impact on the offense side and put his name in the running for MVP.

I think it's safe to say that Gimenez will be getting a lot of new fans after tonight!

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read More:

2022 MLB All-Star Game Preview: The Guardians Could Make A Big Impact

Jose Ramirez Knocked In Round One Of 2022 Home Run Derby

MLB Draft Day Two: Guardians Selections In Rounds 3-10

Guardians Make Roster Moves, Activate Carlos Varas

Home Run Derby Preview: Jose Ramirez Set To Make Derby Debut

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Rob Manfred MLB Draft
News

The Guardians Took Multiple Positions In The Final Day Of The 2022 MLB Draft

By Tommy Wild3 hours ago
Andres Gimenez July 18 2022
News

2022 MLB All-Star Game Preview: The Guardians Could Make A Big Impact

By Tommy Wild8 hours ago
Jose Ramirez Home Run Derby
News

Jose Ramirez Knocked Out In Round One Of 2022 Home Run Derby

By Tommy Wild23 hours ago
MLB Draft July 18 2022
News

MLB Draft Day Two: Guardians Selections In Rounds 3-10

By Tommy WildJul 18, 2022
Tanner Tully March 26 2022
News

Guardians Make Roster Moves, Activate Carlos Vargas

By Tommy WildJul 18, 2022
Jose Ramirez June 29 2022
News

Home Run Derby Preview: Jose Ramirez Set To Make Derby Debut

By Tommy WildJul 18, 2022
Triston McKenzie July 14 2022
Opinion

Guardians Standout Player Of The Week: July 18

By Tommy WildJul 18, 2022
williams4
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Williams Allows Just One Hit While Striking Out Eight In First Win With Akron

By Todd PaquetteJul 18, 2022